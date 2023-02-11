Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Kids Gaming Club will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 can play board games together in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Story-time Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Playlab will be held Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 2-5 and their caregivers can drop by for activities that encourage problem solving, critical thinking and motor skills. No registration.
• Homeschool Friday will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for a story and hands-on activity. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.to noon. Ages 5-10 register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Adulting 101: Time Management and Resume Building will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn tips for time management and creating a resume. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Board Game Cafe meets on Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones. No registration; call 423-434-4349 for more information.
FOR ADULTS
• A Valentine’s Day Craft will be available for adults at the Information Desk all day on Sunday. Take-and-make kits are available if needed. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Death of Innocence” by Mamie Till-Mobley. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
• There will be a reception for artist Katie Murphy in the Galleria on Friday from 4-6 p.m. All ages can drop in to meet Murphy, view her artwork, and learn about her creative process. No registration; call 423-434-4454 for more information.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.