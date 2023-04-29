Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Food for Fines is underway until May 31. For each nonperishable, unexpired food item people bring to the Circulation Desk, the library will waive $1 in fines. This only applies to overdue fines. Fines for lost or damaged items can’t be waived. All donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Register your child ages 5-10 for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregiver. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Family Storytime will be held Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Adulting 101: Cooking with Margie Foodie will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn basic kitchen and cooking skills from cooking instructor Margie Foodie. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria until Wednesday.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Bridgerton Afternoon Tea Party for teens and adults will be held Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. Stop by the Jones Meeting Room for refreshments, trivia and a presentation about Regency-era style. Regency attire is encouraged. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.