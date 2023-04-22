Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday’s sale includes a $5-per-bag deal. A special preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held Friday from 5:30-7 p.m.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth through 5 years and their caregiver.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can read to a trained listening dog. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 learn about graphic novels.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregiver meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregiver meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregiver. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room. Kids of all ages can bring Pokémon or other types of cards to trade.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area.
• Make Your Own Book Safe will be held Wed-nesday at 6 p.m. Ages 12-18 will create a book safe. All supplies will be provided. Visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Teen Advisory Board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 on TAB help make decisions about the library’s teen programs and services. Email teen-staff@jcpl.org or call 423-434-4349 to join.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria until May 3. Mahoney will talk about his work and the stories behind his photographs on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St.). The group will discuss “Beauty.”
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room.