Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles will be accepted.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregiver will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregiver meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregiver meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Kids’ Rhythm Clinic will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 8-12 will learn about the history of rhythm through hands-on experience with different types of percussion. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregiver. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library, weather permitting. No registration required.
• Homeschool Friday will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for a story and hands-on activity. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• An Earth Day Celebration will be held for kids of all ages on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. Activity stations will be set up in the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library, weather permitting.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area.
• Board Game Café meets on Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display until May 3.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Hellhound On His Trail” by Hampton Sides. The group meets at the Langston Centre. Call 423-434-5785 to register.
• Author Christy Smith will talk about her book “Lost Cove, North Carolina: Portrait of a Vanished Appalachian Community, 1864-1957” on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.