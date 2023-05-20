The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Summer reading registration begins Monday. Summer reading isn’t just for kids. It’s for all ages! Sign up and keep track of the books and audiobooks you read between now and August to win prizes.
• All library branches will be closed Monday, May 29.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Beaches and Oceans.”
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch Fridays at 4 p.m. and at Blountville Mondays at 4 p.m.
• D&D Club will start monthly meetings Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Blount-ville branch. This group is for ages 13 to 18.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will have a Summer STEM: Earth & Moon Connections activity Monday at 4 p.m.
• Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. This week we will be learning about the art of ancient Meso-America.
• The Colonial Heights branch will have Cinnamon the Dog available to help children with reading Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Call 423-239-1100 to reserve a 15-minute time frame.
• Thomas Memorial branch will have a Summer STEM: Program Your Playground activity Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Nifty History at the Colonial Heights branch will be deciphering fact from legend about notable historical figures. This week we will learn about Harriet Tubman. For ages 8-13, Nifty History happens Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville.
• Girls Who Code has moved online. To receive a Zoom link you will need to preregister by end of day Tuesday to attend the virtual class on Thursday at 6 p.m. Call 423-288-1310.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville.
• The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be at the Blountville branch Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. They will have information about their troops and how to join.
• Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City will be hosting an Unlazy River Tour on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome.
• Colonial Heights branch will have its Summer Reading Kick-off Saturday, May 27, from 1-3 p.m. with a Touch-A-Truck event. There will be light refreshments, games and face-painting.
FOR ADULTS
• Bloomingdale branch will have Bingo Monday at 4 p.m. No registration required. The is a free event.
• Colonial Heights branch will have a Book Club meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. They will discuss “Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery.
• Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City will be offering blueberry cheesecake to anyone who would like to come and visit for National Blueberry Cheesecake Day. Cheesecake will be available at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
• The Mountain Laurel Readers will meet at the Blountville branch Thursday at 6 p.m. They will be discussing “Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo.