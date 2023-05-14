The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Seed Library is now open at the Blountville branch. You can “check out” seeds for vegetables or flowers and plant them in your garden. Later when you’ve saved seeds from your yield or have other seeds to spare, you can donate them to the library to keep the Seed Library going.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Summer!” We’ll read books about summer and make a summer-themed craft together.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blooming-dale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel is an introduction to art history for ages 8-12. This week we will be learning about the art of ancient Egypt.
• Nifty History at the Colonial Heights branch will be deciphering fact from legend about notable historical figures. This week we will learn about David “Davy” Crockett. For ages 8-13, Nifty History meets Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading a selection from Chapters 12-20 of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” together, discussing what happens, and then participating in a Harry Potter-themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. This week we will be starting “To the Future, Ben Franklin!”
• The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be at the Blountville branch Friday at 10 a.m. They will have information about their troops, activities and how to join.
• Teens are invited to the Blountville branch on Friday at 5 p.m. for a Teen Game Night. Celebrate the end of school by meeting up with friends at the library to play your choice of a variety of board games.
• Teens can also sign up to participate in an Acrylic Paint Pour at the Sullivan Gardens branch Thursday at 4 p.m. Each participant will get to take home their own canvas. Registration is required, so please call 423-349-5990 to see if space is still available.
• Magic The Gathering meets at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City on Saturday, May 20, at 4:30 p.m. This strategy card game is open to anyone age 13 and up. Whether you are a new player or a seasoned one, you are welcome to join the group.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Blountville will be having a Genealogy Open House at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Come meet John, our genealogy specialist, and learn more about what is available at the Blountville branch to help with your genealogical search.
• Thomas Memorial will have a craft class where they will be Upcycling CDs to Festive Coasters Wednesday at 11 a.m. This craft does require a reservation, so please call 423-538-1980 to see if space is still available.
• Bloomingdale will host a Chocolate Chip Cookie Bake-off Monday at 10 a.m. to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. No registration required. Just bake your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and bring a sampling to the Bloomingdale branch. Taste testing will begin at 10 a.m., and voting will start after the tasting is concluded.
• Thomas Memorial will have an Introduction to Photography Class Friday at 10 a.m. Bring a device to take pictures. We will learn basic photography skills, which include composing an outdoor image and settings to get the best result. Class is recommended for ages 12 and up. Please call 423-538-1980 to register.
• Several garden programs will be happening this week at the Blountville library. On Tuesday, we will have a class on Container Gardening at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own 5-gallon bucket to participate. On Thursday, we will have a class on Food Preservation at 11:30 a.m. Lydia will help you learn methods to preserve the yield from your garden; no registration required. And on Saturday, May 20, at 11:30 a.m., you can come learn about planting raised bed gardens, and following the lesson you can stay to help Trail Life member Malachi revitalize the library’s Community Garden. We are in particular need of volunteers who can push wheelbarrows or can use hand and power tools.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.