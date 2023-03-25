The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Spring!” We will read books about spring and make a spring craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 4 p.m. and at the Bloomingdale branch Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school Lego club. A snack will be provided.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Mr. Daniel leads students through activities that focus on specific art movements while fostering creativity and helping students to recognize different art techniques. This week we will focus on Dadaism.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will have a Half-Way Celebration this week. We are halfway through the states. Come enjoy games and crafts and review states 14-25 with us. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for home-school kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will read a selection from chapters 13-18 of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” together, discuss what happens, and then participate in a Harry Potter-themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “A Big Day for Baseball.”
• Colonial Heights will host the Upper Elementary Lego Club Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Come flex your imagination while building with Legos.
• The Bluff City branch will host Lego Master League Monday at 4 p.m. This Lego club is recommended for age 13+ and is for those who have advanced past regular Lego sets. We will be working on a Master Level set together.
• Sullivan Gardens and Bloomingdale branches will have Amazing Mind-Day on Monday at 4 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will have a creative and architectural challenge: What kind of structure can you build using gumdrops and toothpicks?! Bloomingdale will explore some Mexican heritage by creating Cascarones — a Mexican-style Easter egg!
• Bloomingdale will host Girls Who Code Thursday at 6 p.m. Girls in grades 6-12 are invited to join like-minded girls in computer coding projects that will help them change the world. To register call 423-288-1310 or go online to https://hq.girlswhocode.com/home and enter code TN45196
• Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. sharp, the Colonial Heights branch will host an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages. Come to the Colonial Heights branch with your basket and get ready to hunt!
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and is taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor Christina.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Mountain Laurel Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Their book this month is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.
• Book Club will meet at the Colonial Heights branch on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Their book this month is “Death of a Ghost” by M.C. Beaton.
• Colonial Heights will have the final session of its Healthy, Happy Living series Tuesday at 2 p.m. They will be focusing on creating a healthy home this session. Participants will learn to make safe cleaners to use on everyday cleaning chores around the house. The group will talk about the toxins in most conventional products and what to avoid, plus share recipes and tips on how to make cleaning not only safer but easier too.
ONGOING
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• Have you heard of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten? If you have a child age 4 or younger, you can sign up for this program to earn rewards while enriching your time reading together. Reading to young children is a bonding experience and increases listening skills, broadens vocabulary and instills a lifestyle of reading. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Laptops are available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. The Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it. Late returns will incur a $5 per day extended use fee. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.