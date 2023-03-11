The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Are you interested in joining the Sullivan County Library Board of Trustees? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application and bring it to your nearest branch.
• Laptops are now available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. The Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it. Late returns will incur a $5 per day extended use fee. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. Reading to young children is a bonding experience and increases listening skills, broadens vocabulary and instills a lifestyle of reading. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The key is perseverance. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Would you like to see the library’s Book Bound program expanded beyond Bluff City? Book Bound, the library’s book delivery program for homebound patrons, is currently only available to Bluff City residents. We are hoping to expand this service but need the community’s input. Please fill out our survey to help us determine where this service is most needed: https://tinyurl.com/bdyj75d4
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Y” is for “Yak.” We will read books about Yaks and make a Yak craft!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• There will be a Lego Masters League at the Bluff City branch at 4 p.m. on Monday. This Lego club is for older, more advanced Lego enthusiasts and will focus on more advanced builds. Come join us!
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights on Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Mr. Daniel leads students through activities that focus on specific art movements while fostering creativity and helping students recognize different art techniques. This week we will focus on Bauhaus.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Missouri this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We are now starting “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Come join us for a fun time of discussion and Harry Potter inspired activities.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead at 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “High Tide in Hawaii.”
• On Monday at 4 p.m., Sullivan Gardens and Bloomingdale will have an Amazing Mind-Day Activity Class. In these fun activities, kids will get to stretch their minds with activities that stimulate their questioning and problem-solving skills. Sullivan Gardens will focus on designing and testing a roller coaster this week, while Bloomingdale will be practicing and decoding Morse code.
• There is still time to sign up for the Sullivan Gardens Tween St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday at 4 p.m. Kids ages 8-13 can come to the Sullivan Gardens branch to learn more about St. Patrick’s Day and all things lucky. They will even learn to make a leprechaun trap! Sign up by Tuesday by calling 423-349-5990.
• Can’t make Storytime during the week? Bloomingdale will be offering a monthly Saturday storytime called Time for A Story with Ms. Raven or Mr. Austin. This Saturday at 10 a.m., come to the Bloomingdale library for stories about St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll even create a fun green craft!
• Teens can come to the Blountville branch to experience a bit of Dungeons and Dragons at Teen Game Night on Friday at 5 p.m. No D&D experience or character is required. This will be a quick quest that can be completed in one night. If you are between ages 13 and 18 and ever wanted a taste of what the game is like or if you are an experienced player and just want a fun night with others, come to this event.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• If you have signed up, the Thomas Memorial branch wishes to remind you of their Book Necklace or Keychain making event on Wednesday at 11 a.m. If you missed the sign-up deadline, don’t worry; there will be more craft classes to come.
• Tennessee Tree Day will have an event at the Blountville branch on Friday at 10 a.m. Partnering with the Sullivan County Planning and Codes Department, the Sullivan County Public Library will have 100 trees to give away on a first-come, first-served basis. Come out to get a tree to plant to help Tennessee reach its goal to plant 1 million native trees in the state before 2025.
UPCOMING EVENTS
• Sign up today for our next and final Teen Women’s History series session at Sullivan Gardens. This week we will focus on photographer Dorthea Lange on Tuesday, March 21, at 4 p.m. Sign up by Friday, as space is limited. We will learn about this extraordinary photographer, known for her work during the Great Depression. We will also make and learn to use our own pinhole camera. Call to sign up at 423-349-5990.
• Sign up for our free Basket Making Class at Blountville by Friday. This class will take place on Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m. All materials are provided, but space is limited. Sign up online through our Eventbrite page or by calling 423-279-2714.
• Sign up by Monday, March 20, for the Zumba Dance Party at Blountville happening Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m. If you can’t make the weekly class and are looking for a fun, fast-paced workout, this is a great opportunity.
• If your child needs extra practice reading aloud, now is the time to sign up for Reading with Cinnamon the Dog at the Colonial Heights branch. Cinnamon will be at the library starting at 3:30 p.m on Wednesday, March 22. Call 423-239-1100 today to set up your 15-minute time slot to read to Cinnamon.
• Sign up by Saturday, March 18, to play Bingo at the Bloomingdale branch on Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. There will be small prizes awarded for each round winner! Space is limited. Call 423-288-1310 to reserve a spot.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.