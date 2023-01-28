The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime and with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “S” is for snake! We will read books about snakes and turn the letter “S” into a snake. A representative from Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium will be here to tell us more about our slithery friends.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 4 p.m. This club is geared toward elementary-age students, but children of all ages are welcome to participate. Bloomingdale Lego Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. And Colonial Heights will have Upper Elementary Lego Club on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
• Art Class with Mr. Daniel happens at the Thomas Memorial branch Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights on Fridays at 2 p.m. Homeschoolers can join Daniel for hands-on exercises that will help them learn about art techniques and art movements and boost their creativity!
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Louisiana and Mardi Gras this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Teen Book Club at Sullivan Gardens will have its final meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. They will be finishing “Magic Steeped in Poison” by Judy I. Lin.
• A Tween Harry Potter Club will begin on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading the book “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and doing a fun activity each week. Great for tweens who have read the book and love it as well as those just beginning the series!
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online! We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Stage Fright on a Summer Night.”
• A Groundhog Day Celebration will be held at the Sullivan Gardens branch Wednesday at 4 p.m. This event is geared toward ages 5-9. Participants will read books about Punxsutawney Phil, predict if they think the groundhog will see his shadow, and build a groundhog den out of Legos. This program is free, but due to limited space registration is required. Please sign up by Jan. 31 by calling 423-349-5990 or visiting Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/4kf4dpp2.
• Take Your Child to the Library Day is Saturday, Feb. 4. Bring your child to the Blountville branch to do a Valentine craft or an activity with our guest Youth Villages. The Colonial Heights branch will have a scavenger hunt and snacks from 1-3 p.m. In Bluff City at the Thomas Memorial branch there will be face painting, snacks, Valentine crafts and more from 1-3 p.m. The Bloomingdale branch will have a special storytime at 11:30 a.m. There will also be library tours, library card sign-ups for parents/guardians and children, as well as library trivia, games, a scavenger hunt, crafts and photo opportunities!
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Their book this month is “The Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.
• The Blountville branch will have Tech Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for anyone needing help with the library website and online services. No reservation required, but it is recommended that you bring your own device.
• On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Blountville branch will have a free Zumba class led by certified ZIN instructor Christina. This is a fast-paced dance exercise class.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at the Blountville branch Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns, and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Bloomingdale branch will have a session on “Couponing in 2023: Where to Look and How to Use Them” Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event for teens and adults to learn more about how to find and use coupons found digitally, as most stores have shifted toward this format. Participants are encouraged to bring a smartphone or a laptop to follow along, but devices are not required to learn. Due to limited space, please sign up by Feb. 1 by calling 423-288-1310 or by signing up on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2n6x9cjs.
• Sullivan Gardens branch will have a Black History Month program, “The Lives and Works of African American Poets Reading and Discussion,” on Friday at 11 a.m. This event is geared toward adults and homeschool teens. Patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite poems by African American writers to share and discuss with the group. There is no cost for this program, but due to limited space we ask that you please sign up for this program by calling 423-349-5990 or by visiting Eventbrite. If the event appears full on Eventbrite, please call the library as there may still be space available. https://tinyurl.com/ycyz3xkj
ONGOING
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun! The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.