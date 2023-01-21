The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “R” is for Raccoon.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Sullivan Gardens branch will have its STEAM Challenge Monday at 11:30 a.m. Bloomingdale branch will have its STEAM Challenge at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Explore weather and chemistry as we create a snowstorm in a jar!
• A new Teen Book Club at Sullivan Gardens will meet Monday at 4 p.m. They will be reading “Magic Steeped in Poison” by Judy I. Lin. The novel follows main character Ning, the daughter of a Shennong-shi (master of the magical art of tea-making), who is seeking to find an antidote to save her sister, who has been poisoned by tea that has already killed her mother.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 4 p.m. This club is geared toward elementary students, but children of all ages are welcome to participate.
• Art Club at the Thomas Memorial branch helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on “Anatomy of a Cartoon.”
• The Blountville branch will be celebrating Crayola Creativity Week Wednesday at 4 p.m. Read along and draw along to the story “Sweet People are Everywhere” by Alice Walker. Good for elementary-aged patrons.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Ohio this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club will meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. They will be reading the third book in the “Wings of Fire” series: “Hidden Kingdom.” Not able to make it to the library? We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Call 423-279-2714.
• Girls Who Code will meet at the Bloomingdale branch Thursday at 6 p.m. Girls Who Code is for girls in 6-12th grade who are interested in computer science. To sign up visit https://hq.girlswhocode.com/home and enter code TN45196 or call the Bloomingdale branch at 423-288-1310.
• Art Class at the Colonial Heights branch meets at 2 p.m. on Fridays. Homeschoolers can join Daniel for hands-on exercises that will help them learn about art techniques and and boost their creativity.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Call 423-279-2714. This week’s book is “Earthquake in the Early Morning.”
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• On Monday at 6 p.m. the Blountville branch will have a session on Massage for Every Body. In this class we will learn simple massage techniques to help ourselves and others with common problems such as sinus pressure, carpal tunnel and plantar fasciitis and other feel-good moves for sore muscles. Christina, a licensed massage therapist with over 15 years experience, will lead the class. No registration required.
• Colonial Heights will have the second part of its Healthy, Happy Living Series on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Lydia Ferguson Hoskins will share nutritional information, and we will have a refined-sugar-free recipe tasting for the group.
• On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Blountville branch will have a free Zumba class led by certified ZIN instructor Christina. This is a fast-paced dance exercise class.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Another group will meet at Thomas Memorial on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Mountain Laurel Readers will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Their book this month is “The Secrets We Kept” by Laura Prescott.
ONGOING
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun! The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.