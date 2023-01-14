The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. The libraries will reopen on Tuesday with normal hours.
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun! Reading to young children is a bonding experience and increases listening skills, broadens vocabulary and instills a lifestyle of reading. Parents with young children (infant to 5 years old) are encouraged to sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. Does it sound hard? If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The key is perseverance. Make it exciting. When your child reaches a milestone, give him/her a small reward (stickers, snacks, a minute of screen time). The library will also reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. You’ll reach your goal before you know it. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of our branches offer Storytime. This week’s theme is “Q” is for Queen.
— Sullivan Gardens, no Storytime due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Art Club at the Thomas Memorial branch helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on “Create a Parody.”
• Can’t make it to Thomas Memorial? A new Art Class has started at the Colonial Heights branch. Homeschoolers can join Daniel at 2 p.m. on Fridays for hands-on exercises that will help them learn about art techniques, art movements and boost their creativity!
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Tennessee this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club will meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. They will be reading the third book in the “Wings of Fire” series: “Hidden Kingdom.” Not able to make it to the library? We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online! We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Earthquake in the Early Morning.”
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns, and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.