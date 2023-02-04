The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of the federal Presidents Day holiday.
• The Sullivan County Library now has laptops available for checkout. HP Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “R” is for Raccoon. We will read books about raccoons and turn the letter “R” into a raccoon!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 4 p.m. This club is geared toward elementary-age students, but children of all ages are welcome to participate. Bloomingdale Lego Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Mr. Daniel occurs at the Thomas Memorial branch on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and at the Colonial Heights branch on Fridays at 2 p.m. This art class for homeschool students leads kids ages 8-13 through activities that help them explore different art movements and techniques while fostering creativity. This week’s theme is: Pointillism — a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image.
• Sullivan Gardens teens are invited to the library Wednesday at 4 p.m. to make Valentine’s Day Affirmation Jars for their friends. Please sign up by Tuesday, as space is limited. Call 423-349-5990 to sign up or visit our Eventbrite Event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-valentines-day-affirmation-jar-craft-tickets-519150682667
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Indiana this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• The Harry Potter Club will not meet this week but will return on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville with more book-inspired activities and conversation for tween fans of the series.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blount-ville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Stage Fright on a Summer Night.”
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba Class meets each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Colonial Heights branch will host Tech Tuesday at 4 p.m. The event will focus on how to use our website and its resources. No reservation is needed for Colonial Heights Tech Tuesday. The Bloomingdale branch will also have a Tech Tuesday this week at 10 a.m. One-on-one help will be available to help participants switch from the Overdrive app to Libby since Overdrive is being discontinued. Space is limited at the Bloomingdale event. Please call 423-288-1310 to make a reservation by Monday.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bluff City branch. The book this month is “Women in Sunlight” by Frances Moyes.
• The Blountville branch will have a Superbowl Dip Recipe Swap at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Bring a bowl of your favorite dip and the recipe to sample and swap with other patrons to prepare for your Superbowl party.
ONGOING
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun! The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.