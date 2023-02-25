The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
READ ACROSS AMERICA WEEK
• Started in honor of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday (March 2) Read Across America Week is a time when the National Education Association aims to encourage reading and educate people about its benefits, especially among children and young adults. Events are organized across the nation by schools and organizations to promote the same. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library are participating as well:
— Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will celebrate Dr. Seuss books, play “Pin the Hat on the Cat” and make truffalo trees from “The Lorax.”
— Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colonial Heights invites children to read across the day with Storytime and Nifty Fifty Adventure. We will have a visit from a live cat, and Dr. Seuss books will be available for kids to read with their families. Kids will receive a book and a treat bag as well.
— Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Bloomingdale will host a party featuring games, crafts and Mrs. Margaret Elsea reading Dr. Seuss books.
— Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m. Sullivan Main invites you to wear your comfiest clothes or pajamas and come to the library to read for the afternoon. Snacks will be provided by Knoxville TVA Credit Union. Feel free to bring a pillow, blanket or whatever you need to hang out at the library.
— Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Thomas Memorial invites kids to come in their pajamas, bring sleeping bags or blankets, and camp out in the basement gathering space. Snacks will be available. Bring a blanket. We are making pillow forts.
LIBRARY NEWS
• March calendars are now available! If you like knowing what is happening at your local branch, you can stop by to pick up a calendar or visit our online calendar at www.scpltn.org/events.
• Laptops are now available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. The Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it. Late returns will incur a $5-per-day extended use fee. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. Reading to young children is a bonding experience and increases listening skills, broadens vocabulary, and instills a lifestyle of reading. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. Does it sound hard? If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “W” is for Worm. We will read books about worms and make a worm craft. We will also have a worm sensory box to feel a live worm and soil.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights,Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 4 p.m. and at the Bloomingdale branch Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school Lego club. A snack will be provided. Come and get creative! Colonial Heights’ Upper Elementary Lego Club meets Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
• STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Challenge at Sullivan Gardens will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. Participants will be creating “oobleck” and learning about chemical reactions. Bloomingdale will have its program Monday as well and will be making slime while learning about molecules and ions.
• Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Mr. Daniel leads students through activities that focus on specific art movements while fostering creativity and helping students recognize different art techniques. This week we will focus on “Minimalism.”
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Alabama this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Thanksgiving on Thursday.”
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Colonial Heights Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They will be discussing the book “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown.
• Thomas Memorial will have a Tech Tuesday program on Tuesday at 1 p.m. If you have difficulty navigating our online catalog or website, come by the library to receive instruction. No reservation required.
• Colonial Heights will have the third part of their Healthy, Happy Living Series on Tuesday at 2 p.m. We will be joined by Lydia Ferguson-Hoskins from the UT Extension for Sullivan County. Specializing in family and consumer sciences, Lydia will be focusing on fall prevention by sharing information on her mobility exercise series.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor Christina.
• On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. representatives from Healing Hands Health Center will be at the Sullivan Gardens branch to discuss their services for the uninsured and underinsured working citizens in our area as well as to provide dental hygiene kits to those who want them.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.