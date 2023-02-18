The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day. We will reopen on Tuesday with normal hours.
• Read Across America will be celebrated at several of our branches next week. Be sure to follow our social media or check this article next week for all the fun activities.
• Laptops are now available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “U” is for Unicorn. We will read books about unicorns and make a unicorn craft.
— Sullivan Gardens will not have storytime this week due to the President’s Day holiday.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Bloomingdale branch Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school Lego club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville will not meet this week due to the President’s Day holiday.
• Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights on Friday at 2 p.m. There will also be a special Saturday class on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. for non-homeschool students who have wanted to participate. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. This week we will focus on Fauvism, an art movement from the early 20th century with strong colors and fierce brushstrokes.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Illinois this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. This week we will be reading “Good Morning, Gorillas.”
• Girls Who Code will meet at the Bloomingdale branch on Thursday at 6 p.m. Girls Who Code is for girls in 6-12th grade who are interested in computer science. To sign up visit https://hq.girlswhocode.com/home and enter code TN45196 or call the Bloomingdale branch at 423-288-1310.
• Magic the Gathering will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City on Saturday at 4 p.m.. Magic the Gathering is a fantasy card game for teens and adults.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch. Geri-Fit will not be available on Monday holiday.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor Christina.
• Colonial Heights will have the third part of their Healthy, Happy Living Series on Tuesday at 2 p.m. We will be learning about ways we can exercise and keep moving at home to maintain our muscles and balance as we age. This week we will be joined by Dr Preston Douglas, chiropractor and owner of Elevate Sport and Spine in Kingsport.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Mountain Laurel Readers will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Their book this month is “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.
• Next week, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m., the Sullivan Gardens branch will have chef Heather Ricker from Wellington’s in Johnson City at the library for Lunch at the Library. Ricker will demonstrate professional knife skills and prepare a salad with dressing for patrons to sample. There will also be homemade bread available for sampling, and tea and lemonade will be provided. This culinary demonstration has a $5 materials fee that can be paid at the desk. Space is limited, so please sign up by Friday, Feb. 24. You may sign up by calling 423-349-5990 or by sending an IM through the FB event https://fb.me/e/2UlaYrTcs
ONGOING
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.