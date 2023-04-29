The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to continued training.
• The Sullivan County Public Library’s Blountville branch is introducing a Seed Library. If you need seeds for planting this summer, be sure to check at the Blountville library first. When you’ve harvested you can save seeds to donate to the library to keep the seed library going.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is Space! Come explore the final frontier with us.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Bloomingdale branch Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets Monday at 4 p.m.
• Sullivan Gardens will be celebrating Children’s Book Week at 4 p.m. Monday with elementary-age students. Dress as your favorite book character and come to make flip books with us. This event had an RSVP date of April 28, but if you are interested in attending, call the library at 423-349-5990 to see if space is still available.
• Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Come learn about the art from ancient civilizations and how it affected more modern art movements and art today. This week participants will be learning about ancient Greek and Roman art.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure has become Nifty History for the Summer at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty History will take a break from the states and will focus on the wild characters who helped shape our history. Did George Washington really cut down a cherry tree? Was the Teddy bear really named after Teddy Roosevelt? Was David Crockett really known as the “King of the Wild Frontier”? We’ll separate facts from legends and learn even more about these incredible figures each week. This week participants will learn about George Washington. Nifty History takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We have finished “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and will be watching the movie together this week before continuing on with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” next week. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be starting “Warriors in Winter.”
• Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at the Sullivan Gardens branch at 4 p.m. on Friday. We will learn about the Mexican holiday, why Americans celebrate it, and make our own fiesta stars to celebrate. Due to limited space, registration for this event ends on May 1, but you can call 423-349-5990 later in the week to see if space is still available.
• Thomas Memorial branch invites teens to make dragon eggs to commemorate the end of the Month of the Dragon in the Chinese Zodiac. This craft is free and open to teens ages 13-18 on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Blountville branch will host an evening craft class on Acrylic Paint Poured Canvas Friday at 6 p.m. Registration ends Monday. This class is free. Register by calling 423-279-2714.
• The Bloomingdale branch will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Watch Party Saturday, May 6, starting at noon. Join Bloomingdale staff for an afternoon of Kentucky Derby fun. The party will feature derby-inspired snacks, drinks and a chance to win a small prize for guessing the winning horse. The event starts at noon, but participants can drop in any time throughout the day to celebrate the festivities, as races do go on all day.
REGISTER FOR NEXT WEEK’S EVENTS
• Sullivan Gardens will have a Farm to Table Recipe Swap Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m. Space is limited. Please register by calling 423-349-5990.
• Blountville will host a daytime Acrylic Paint Pour Canvas craft class on Monday, May 8, at 11:30 a.m. Please register by Friday by calling 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale will host an Herb Gardening Class at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Register by Monday, May 8, by calling 423-288-1310.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.main story