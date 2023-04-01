The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed for Good Friday on April 7.
• Are you lost in the age of technology? If you are 60 or older and are a resident of Sullivan County you can apply to be part of a TESS (Tech Essentials for Sullivan Seniors) class. Upcoming classes will take place at Colonial Heights Christian Church. To apply please contact your local branch of the Sullivan County Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is Easter. We will read Easter books and create an Easter craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
• Lego Club at Blountville will meet Monday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. This week we will focus on De Stijl — Dutch for “the Style.”
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. This week we will focus on the New England states.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. Since we just finished the second book, we will be watching the movie in the Eastman Room.
• Too old for a traditional Lego club but still enjoy building? Join Thomas Memorial Library’s Lego Masters League. The group will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Recommended for kids 13+)
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• Bloomingdale will have their monthly Tech Tuesday event this Tuesday at 10 a.m. They offer help to assist with technology questions and problems, especially those involving library programs, services or apps. Call 423-288-1310 to schedule an appointment.
• Found Poetry for Adults and Kids will be hosted at the Blountville branch Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Come out as a family or individually to make a poetry board. Please register by calling 423-279-2714.
• A Seed Swap will happen at the Sullivan Gardens branch Tuesday at 11 a.m. If you have not signed up, please call 423-349-5990 to see if room is still available.
• Mind Your Mind Creative Boost Activity: Scribble Drawing will take place at the Thomas Memorial branch Thursday at 11 a.m. If you have not signed up, please call 423-349-5990 to see if packets are still available.
• April 6 is National Homemade Day! Bring whatever you make homemade to the Bloomingdale library Thursday between 10 and 10:30 a.m. to show off and get ideas. Examples include quilting, crochet, paintings and baking.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.