Being a teen in the 21st century is very difficult. Social media and technology have evolved so much over time, and while some of it is useful, other times our phones distract us from classwork or paying attention to life. Teens’ lives are hard and stressful with school, work and our home life.
I asked some high school Dobyns-Bennett Excel students things they wished their teachers knew. Here are some of the responses:
Reagan Anderson: “Sometimes I have a hard time focusing, especially under stress. I can find it really hard to work on an assignment no matter how easy or hard it is. I just wish that some teachers knew to be patient with me, to encourage me instead of scolding me. ... A lot of us have jobs, busy home lives, or difficulty falling asleep. It’s really common for teens to be tired in the morning.”
Abigail Marshall: “I’m a completely different person outside of school. I tend to be more ‘out there’ and have several friends and interests. I’m a very busy person and I struggle a lot to get work done just because I’m never home or have the free time.”
Zion Dutro: “Most of us don’t have time to do homework. It’s not because we’re lazy. We have jobs and sometimes just don’t want to spend our free time doing school work after being at school all day.”
Faith Holzclaw: “I have a short attention span. It’s hard for me to stay focused on one thing for a long time.” She wishes teachers would divide up class “like one part for reading, one for teaching, and one for working.” She also wishes teachers knew “that we get burnt out easily and it’s hard for us to be motivated, but it’s not because we don’t care.”
Chloe Parks: “(Teens) want teachers to truly care about us. Even if we don’t show that we like that teacher, knowing that this one teacher really cares helps a lot.” Parks said sometimes students need extra support from teachers, so teachers caring and encouraging helps a lot, especially helping students feel seen.
Teenagers are a complicated thing with our minds racing with information that’s always being processed. We don’t expect teachers to understand us, but we do wish they would try a little harder to try to understand and help us in class.