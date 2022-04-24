It’s time to start lacing up your hiking boots! Before you get too far, make sure you know where the best places to hike in Kingsport are. Here is a convenient ranking of the best places to hike in Kingsport.
5. While not a true hiking spot, the Greenbelt is a fantastic place to enjoy pretty days. The path is very animal friendly and is an easy walk compared to other locations. This makes for a pleasant walk on calm days.
4. It wouldn’t be a hiking list without Warriors Path State Park’s Devil’s Backbone and Fall Creek Loop. The trail is well marked and still enjoyable on the warmest days. The 3.3-mile trail can be steep at times, but the beautiful views make the hike unforgettable.
3. For the people with more adventure in their hearts, the Warriors Path loop might be for you. This nearly 9-mile trail covers all of the walkable and rideable trails in Warriors. It’s a wonderfully long path that never feels too full. The Warriors Path loop offers all the enjoyment of long hikes while never being too far away from humanity.
2. The Bays Mountain Trail Loop is my favorite hiking trail. The trail can be difficult at times, clocking in at 5.8 miles. It makes for a stunning walk around the lake and deeper into the woods. The best time to come is during the dry days of autumn as the leaves are changing.
1. The best trail is the Bays Mountain Fire Tower trail. The walk is tougher, but it is worth the trouble. It has a breathtaking view once at the top, and the hike there is full of life. This trail is one that you can do again and again without it feeling overdone or boring.
There you have it! Five of the best places inside of Kingsport to go hiking. Before you go, make sure to pack plenty of water and snacks. Have fun and happy hiking!