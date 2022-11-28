Exchange Barn Hunting

Sophie, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, lets owner Sonya Baker know she’s found a tube containing a rat during a barn hunt at Liberty Hill Pet Resort in Bealeton, Virginia.

 Cathy Dyson/The Free Lance-Star via AP

BEALETON, Va. — Some dogs sprinted like deer into the drafty barn, with its tin roof that rumbled every time the wind gusted — which it did often on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

Others did more of an amble as if they had all day to sniff every piece of straw and analyze the various aromas contained within.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video