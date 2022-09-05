I enjoy cooking, especially trying new foods and discovering new flavors. Consequently, I love spices! Whether tried and true spices like salt, cinnamon and vanilla or the more exotic ones like cardamom, za’atar or garam masala, each adds a nuance of taste to a dish.
I’m often asked, “What’s the best way to organize ____?” There is rarely one solution that works perfectly for everyone. Nowhere do I find this to be more true than when organizing spices. Whether for myself or my clients, I’ve arranged spices at least 10 different ways! There’s no such thing as “one size fits all.”
When deciding the best way to organize spices, there are two main decisions you need to make.
To decant or not to decant?
Do you want your spices to be in matching containers? It takes a little more time, but if aesthetics are important to you and if you have time, you’ll probably prefer a system that includes decanting. Some organizing methods require that the spices be in containers of the same size.
Location, location, location
There are multiple options for organizing spices, but each option is geared toward a particular space. The most common locations include countertop, drawer, cabinet, wall, back of door, and a few “out of the box” locations. Just because you’ve always kept your spices in one place doesn’t mean that’s the best choice. It may be time to consider a different plan, especially when you renovate or move into a new space. You may discover options in this article that you hadn’t considered.
Countertop
Countertop spice organizers are a good choice if you have plenty of counter space. They typically hold around 20 spices and are often pre-labeled and pre-filled with the most commonly used spices.
Although this method is commonly used, I find it doesn’t work well for many homes. Counter space is “prime real estate.” In order to have ample space for cooking, you need as much open counter space as possible. Limiting items to those used daily is an effective way to keep counters clear.
Another limit of this organizing system is that most people use more spices than these racks hold. Sure, you could have more than one, but that would eat up more counter space. You could put the most frequently used ones in the countertop rack and store the less frequently used ones elsewhere, but that would mean they’re not all in one place.
Cabinet
If you’ve got ample cabinet space, there are lots of options for storing your spices there.
• Lazy Susan
Having more than one level allows you to utilize vertical space. Being able to spin the device allows you to easily access spices in the back. However, there are usually “hidden” spices behind the ones on the outside edge. Also the containers tend to move, especially if you spin it quickly.
• Spicy Shelf
This unique product is designed to be used in a wide cabinet space. Its curved two-level design allows users to see the front of each spice. The width is adjustable, but it must be used in a space wide enough to be able to read the labels. The disadvantage is that the space in the middle is wasted.
• Tiered racks (stair-shaped organizer)
These frequently used devices utilize vertical space by storing spices on each step. While the spices on the bottom are easily seen, the ones on the upper shelves are only visible at the top. Since the label isn’t visible, you end up having to lift each spice to read the labels unless you attach a label to the top of each container.
• Pull-out drawers
My current organizing system is a multi-level organizer with drawers that pull out and down and slots for each spice. Labels can be added to the front. Containers must be of the same size in order to fit in the slots. About 80% of my spices fit in this organizer, and I keep the rest in a bin nearby.
• Bins
In my most recent kitchen organizing project, spices were placed on cabinet shelves. The problem was that those in the middle and the back weren’t visible. As a result, the client had a difficult time finding the spice they needed, so sometimes they bought ones they already had. We solved this problem by using small clear bins with labels on the front of the bins (ex. Spices A-C) and on the top of each individual jar (ex. Cumin).
Vertical spaces
If you have space on a wall or the back of a door, installing a rack with narrow shelves can be a perfect choice for spices or cans. Narrow shelves allow you to easily see each item with none hidden in the back.
Drawer
In a kitchen with ample drawer space, you can use specialty products or easy DIY options to arrange spices in rows lying flat. Containers of similar sizes work best for this option.
Unique options
Spices can be stored in matching magnetic tins and attached to any surface like a backsplash, the side of a refrigerator, a wall painted with magnetic paint, or the underside of cabinets. For underneath the cabinets, there are also inexpensive DIY options for using materials like baby food jars. Search Pinterest for more out of the box ideas.
Put the system in place
Once you’ve chosen your approach, it’s time to organize! Keep in mind when you’re organizing your spices that although they don’t spoil, they do lose their potency. If their purpose is to add flavor and their flavor is lost with time, what good are old spices?
Sometimes it takes trial and error to find the organizing solution that works best. No matter which option you choose, you’ll need to go through your spices occasionally to keep them in order.
Happy organizing!