N1312P58013C

Sometimes it takes trial and error to find the organizing solution that works best. No matter which option you choose, you’ll need to go through your spices occasionally to keep them in order.

 Metro Creative Connection

I enjoy cooking, especially trying new foods and discovering new flavors. Consequently, I love spices! Whether tried and true spices like salt, cinnamon and vanilla or the more exotic ones like cardamom, za’atar or garam masala, each adds a nuance of taste to a dish.

I’m often asked, “What’s the best way to organize ____?” There is rarely one solution that works perfectly for everyone. Nowhere do I find this to be more true than when organizing spices. Whether for myself or my clients, I’ve arranged spices at least 10 different ways! There’s no such thing as “one size fits all.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Angie Hyche, CPO, is a certified professional organizer and the owner of Shipshape Solutions. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter” is available on Amazon. She loves to hear from readers! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.