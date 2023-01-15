ORLANDO, Fla. — We have the makings of a busy theme park calendar in 2023, with long-awaited projects (hopefully) reaching completion, new events debuting and a few favorites bowing out.
Of course, we don’t know what we don’t know about 2023 yet, as some parks opt to announce their intentions closer to their launch dates.
But here, at least, is a jumping-off point, a list that’s arranged vaguely chronologically.
Sure, January
Jan. 15 is the last day to experience select attractions at KidZone at Universal Studios.
Going away are Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Fievel’s Playland, DreamWorks Destination and the meet-and-greet area for Shrek and Donkey. Universal Orlando says “new family entertainment” will go in that space, but specifics have not been shared.
In other goodbye news, Splash Mountain will bow out with its final riders at Magic Kingdom on Jan. 22.
The attraction will be rethemed and renamed “Tiana’s Bayou Adven-ture” with a targeted opening time frame of late 2024.
Also set for January debuts: Epcot International Festival of the Arts started Jan. 13 and the Rock the Universe concert event runs Jan. 27-29 at Universal Studios.
The Disney After Hours events, a limited-capacity nighttime occasion, return after nearly a three-year absence at Magic Kingdom. There are 12 event nights planned, running through March 27.
Orlando Science Center’s Science on Tap Beer Festival is set for Jan. 21. (Its Science of Wine event is April 22.) Its “Earth Matters” exhibit opens Jan. 22. In February, the museum introduces Spark STEM Fest, a sort of expansion of its former Otronicon event.
Other early arrivals
Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration runs from Feb. 4 through April 16. Concerts and parade theme have not been announced, although Universal is introducing a Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience that guarantees a bead-tossing role and a meal at select restaurants at the park or Universal CityWalk.
The Orlando Brick Convention makes its first Florida stop at Kissim-mee’s Osceola Heritage Park on March 18 and 19.
The Great Florida Road Trip, a laser-driven scavenger hunt, is scheduled to be operating at the Wheel at Icon Park in what was described as “early” in 2023.
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration wraps up March 31 after 18 months. But now Walt Disney Co. is marking its 100th anniversary.
Spring flings
Three big attractions are expected to hit the scene sometime in spring, according to the parks.
— Tron Lightcycle/Run, a coaster based on Disney film “Tron: Legacy,” in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.
— Pipeline: A Surf Coaster near the entrance of SeaWorld Orlando.
— Serengeti Flyer, a large swinging ride, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
In addition, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a “Toy Story”-themed table-service restaurant, is set to open this spring at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Summer days
Villain-Con Minion Blast will arrive in the former Shrek 4-D space at Universal Studios. It eventually will be part of the park’s Minion Land.
Although dates haven’t been announced for Halloween Horror Nights, a haunted house based on the “Chucky” TV series has been revealed.
Destination D23, a gathering of the official Disney fan club, is set for a celebration of 100 years of Walt Disney Co. at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Sept. 8-10.
At later, unknown dates
Disney has said that the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular will return to Magic Kingdom, and, later, a new unnamed show will replace “Harmonious” at Epcot.
Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana — “a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play and interact with water,” Disney World’s website says — is expected to open in the World Nature area of Epcot in late 2023.
Orlando Science Center plans to open its “Life” exhibit, a nature and conservation experience, in late 2023.