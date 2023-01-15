TRV-FLA-THEME-PARKS-EVENTS-2-OS

Guests enjoy Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The popular attraction opened in 1992 and will close permanently on Jan. 23 to be repurposed with a new theme as ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.’

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have the makings of a busy theme park calendar in 2023, with long-awaited projects (hopefully) reaching completion, new events debuting and a few favorites bowing out.

Of course, we don’t know what we don’t know about 2023 yet, as some parks opt to announce their intentions closer to their launch dates.

