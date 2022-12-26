KINGSPORT — The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa.
The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the Kingsport community.
KINGSPORT — The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa.
The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the Kingsport community.
This is his story.
In the early 1940s, Higgins was approached by the president of the Kingsport Press, which is where he worked, about playing Santa Claus for a Sunday school program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
According to Higgins’ daughter, Doris Shelton, the owner of the Begin Again Shoppe in Morristown, he was given a Santa face and a handmade suit. According to provided notes, Higgins said the costume made it appear that Santa’s eyes had “rolled back in his head.”
After that, Higgins decided he needed to change the costume. He said, “If I’m going to be Santa, I’m going to look like him.”
According to a letter written by Higgins’ late wife, Clara, he had her make a red corduroy Santa suit with real fur. Higgins also got a large black belt with a silver buckle, which was made at Eastman, and a pair of knee-high black boots.
According to Clara, he also purchased a new beard and attended Santa school in Pennsylvania.
In 1943, Higgins was approached by a group of businessmen to play Santa for the first Santa Train. He did this for seven years before his untimely death on June 24, 1951.
According to Clara, after Higgins’ death, the next Santa for the train was chosen based on who was able to fit in his shoes.
Higgins also had played Santa commercially for the W.B. Green Co.
Shelton was very young when her father passed, but she remembers him being insistent about looking like Santa.
“Well, he loved children, and he always was able to translate that into what he did,” Shelton said. “Being Santa was his avocation.”
She also remembers when her dad told her he was Santa.
“He had told me he had a surprise for me on my sixth birthday, and the surprise was going to be a secret that we would keep,” Shelton said. “So he told me that he was Santa, but not to let anybody know that that was the situation with him. So he told me, and I promptly went to tell my very best friend, Brenda, that she should know a really big secret, but she couldn’t tell anybody because we were not supposed to tell anybody.”
In 2001, Shelton and her mother decided to donate Higgins’ suit, which included the hat, beard, wig, jacket, pants and belt, to the Kingsport Archives. The only thing they didn’t donate was one glove.
Shelton chose to keep it as a memory of her dad and his legacy. She proudly displays the glove in her home, along with other Santa memorabilia from her dad’s past. Shelton said the glove symbolizes “giving, supporting others and caring for one another.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.