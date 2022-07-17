The latest piece of my childhood to fall to the wrecking ball is the former Joe Gong’s Restaurant building on Fort Henry Drive near the Eastman Road intersection.
Joe’s restaurant has long been gone. But it still hurt a bit when I drove by to see the building being demolished a few days ago. I can’t say it was unexpected. It’s long been known the property owners have long-term redevelopment plans for the site.
But I was curious as I first passed the demolition, wondering how far they were going to go down the little vintage “strip center” that for many of us is a local landmark. The former Joe Gong’s Restaurant was two storefronts at one end of the multi-unit retail space.
Will they go all the way to the semi-circular, glass-fronted unit on the other end? The one that originally “pointed” toward Brooks Circle and offered folks in the ice cream parlor a vantage point of both the Johnson City Highway and the Bristol Highway?
Brooks Circle, of course is gone. The “old” Johnson City Highway is Fort Henry Drive and the old Bristol Highway/Memorial Boulevard that led off the circle is now dead-end Memorial Court. Little-to-no traffic passes that side of the once-upon-a-time ice cream shop.
Little traffic passes by the back side of the building being torn down, where Joe once famously painted “No Parkey” on a dumpster behind his restaurant. For those who never experienced trying to find parking for lunch or dinner at Joe Gong’s, let’s just say it was a challenge. Backing out of the tiny parking lot was an even more daunting task for me.
Especially if I had eaten too many eggrolls, too much fried rice, and too much of Joe’s BBQ chicken, sweet and sour pork, or green pepper steak. And if I had too many people in the car.
If I’ve written before about who first introduced me to Joe Gong’s, please remind me. I can’t say now whether it was my childhood friend Kelly Boyd Pratt, or my cousin Barbara Carr, or maybe my friend Angie Light, who would send me on food runs for her and others working at Hairbenders.
In any case, Joe’s became a favorite — sometimes daily — stop for me. Even when I was eating very little in an attempt to get/stay thin. I know there were days when I was in high school when I lived on one eggroll and a “scoop” of fried rice, to go. A scoop of rice was a Styrofoam cup packed tight with enough rice to fill a plate.
Kelly always said I used too much duck sauce on my eggroll, so much there was no way I was able to taste the eggroll. Eggrolls, filled with cabbage, were about the only thing I could get Mom to try. I don’t think we ever convinced my Aunt Bonnie, Barbara’s mother, that Chinese food was ... well, edible. Barbara’s sister, my cousin Sue Mullins, liked, at least, Joe’s #8 — the BBQ chicken with rice and an eggroll. So did Dad. So did pretty much everyone.
I wish I had taken more pictures of my food back then and also of the inside of Joe Gong’s and the people who worked there, like Lucille, who ran the cash register. Actually, I think it was Lucille who taught me to get everything I wanted the times I craved pepper steak (#9 dinner) instead of a #8. The #9 pepper steak meal came with sweet and sour pork and one other side. It was either a scoop of rice. Or an eggroll. I don’t remember now. But I wanted both. Lucille taught me how to game the system by substituting the more expensive of the two sides for whatever was included in the meal, then add the less expensive item.
Back to the building. It’s gone, except for the back wall. A city official told me it is their understanding that’s not coming down soon. Neither, they said, is the semi-circular end unit, plus one space attached to it. I already suspected as much, having checked the demolition permit against state property data. The building I’ve always thought of as a small, early strip shopping center is actually split between two parcels.
Joe Gong’s wasn’t the first or last tenant of the other end of the complex. In the 1950s the space was occupied by The Martinique. The second time I drove past the demolition a few days ago, the inner wall, the dividing wall between the old restaurant and the rest of the complex, was exposed down to some very old wallpaper.
I asked Joe’s daughter, Mary Ann, if she knew whether the wallpaper was from the space’s time as Joe Gong’s or the Martinique. She guessed it is from the Martinique.
I remember eating ice cream in the semi-circle. I can’t swear what the name of the place was when I was a child, but for some reason I want to guess Bassett’s. I don’t really think that’s right.
According to state property data, the 4,400-square-foot building at 1768 Fort Henry Drive was constructed in 1946.
A photograph in the 1951 Kingsport Rotary Club’s book “Kingsport: The Planned Industrial City” shows the entire complex, from the semi-circle to the Martinique — and Major’s Motel signage just past the restaurant.
Cars are parked at an angle along the front of the building, well off of what was then the two-lane Johnson City Highway. I can tell it was an ice cream stand/shop in the semi-circular end unit. And a beauty shop, a barber shop, a drug store and the Martinique.
The photo’s caption describes the location as “the junction of Highway 11-W, 23, old 81, and Fuller Street.”
I went to my 1959 city directory and found these listings on Fort Henry Drive going south from Eastman Road at Brooks Circle: 1744, Zesto Ice Cream; 1748, Circle Beauty Shoppe; 1752, Motel Barber Shop; 1756, The McNeil Co.; 1760, Craig Pharmacy; 1764, Major’s Motel/The Martinique Restaurant No. 1.
Across the street, with odd-numbered addresses: Blake Piercy Realtors; Pot O’ Gold Delicatessen Inc.; Friendly Cabs; Munal Clinic; Dutch Boy Grill; Young-Andes Veterinary; and the Twenty Three Restaurant.
The major thing I learned from the 1959 directory: there were two Martinique Restaurants. Martinique No. 2 was listed at 3101 Memorial Blvd. That would have been just “above” Center Street and Warpath Drive, on the same side of the street as The Garden Basket (3107) and the Model City Motel (3109).
Much has changed around what some of us still remember as the Brooks Circle area. But that’s a good thing, I think. Change done right means progress. And when we notice it’s happening, it brings back memories.