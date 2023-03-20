ENTER-TV-LAST-OF-US-SEASON-FINALE-MCT

Frank (Murray Bartlett), right, and Bill (Nick Offerman) bond over the perfect Linda Ronstadt song in Episode 3 of ‘The Last of Us.’

 Liane Hentscher/HBO/TNS

One of the first hit TV shows of the year, HBO’s “The Last of Us” has been hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever.

The series, created by executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, is set in a post-apocalyptic America where humanity has been ravaged by a mutant fungus that turns those infected into mindless cannibals. Last Sunday’s finale saw Joel (Pedro Pascal), a grizzled survivor whose daughter was killed during the first day of the outbreak, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenager miraculously immune from infection, finally conclude their cross-country journey to a medical facility where they hope to help create a cure.

