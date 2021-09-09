If you’d like to see the clock that used to keep time in the 1847 Washington County Courthouse, an early 1900s Crazy Quilt or the museum’s other current exhibits, you’ll get that chance at an upcoming special event.
What: A special reception hosted by the Heritage Alliance.
When: Sept. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum located in the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone Street.
The reception is being held for the museum’s current exhibits “The Noblest Art: A Local History of the Circus” and “A Tale of Three Houses.” The community is invited for history, games and a chance to give feedback to the museum.
“A county museum is where a community gets to tell its story. Please come and visit the museum and share your ideas with us,” said Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason. “Also, join us on Sept. 23 for a special evening full of fun and history. You might even have a chance to win a cool prize in one of our circus-themed games.”
The History Museum and the Heritage Alliance
The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum has been located in the Jonesborough Visitors Center since the 1980s. It has had several changes over time, but some aspects have not changed since the museum was built more than 30 years ago.
The Heritage Alliance maintains the museum, and it wants to hear from the public as members work to make improvements to the space. The Heritage Alliance hosts temporary exhibits every year, and will showcase the new exhibit about the circus in Washington County as well as its preservation exhibit that focuses on the historical Embree, Kyker and Wassom Houses in Telford.