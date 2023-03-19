ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins/Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House has big goals for 2023 as it starts construction and continues to raise awareness.

Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that provides care to children awaiting foster care placement.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you