ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins/Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House has big goals for 2023 as it starts construction and continues to raise awareness.
Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that provides care to children awaiting foster care placement.
On May 22, 2022, the organization kicked off expansion efforts for Hawkins and Hancock counties. It also held a fundraising lunch and dinner event on Nov. 28.
Throughout 2022, the group held monthly connection meetings to discuss its work.
Since announcing its expansion into Hawkins and Hancock, Isaiah 117 House has collected enough funds to cover construction and its first year of operation.
The group will officially start construction of the Hawkins/Hancock County house on March 12.
Hawkins/Hancock County Program Coordinator Alison Osborne said the length of construction would depend on the contractors. Still, she expects construction to take about a year.
Once the walls are constructed, Osborne said the community will be invited to graffiti the walls with scripture and prayers. Organizers also plan to continue fundraising for their second year’s operating budget this year.
Osborne said the nonprofit’s goals for 2023 include raising awareness by sharing its story with groups and supporting DCS caseworkers and foster families.