KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production.

The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder of local nonprofit organization H.O.P.E.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

The show is set to take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Arts Center and Theatre. There will be a $20 admission fee for the event. For more information, call (423) 247-4806 or (423) 276-6541, or visit The Encounter’s Facebook page.