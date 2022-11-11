KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production.
The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder of local nonprofit organization H.O.P.E.
H.O.P.E., standing for “Help Our Potential Evolve,” teaches youth ages 11 to 19 important life skills, budgeting strategies, real estate basics and more.
“We want to teach them how to work for everything they want or need on their own, without asking for help,” Robinette said.
Smawley and Robinette started the event to benefit H.O.P.E. and to allow the community to interact with the next generation stepping up to the plate.
“The entire purpose for this is to advance multicultural youth life skills,” Smawley said. “It’s an amazing combination of the kids who are part of the H.O.P.E. organization and the people of Kingsport.”
Various city officials, students, H.O.P.E. members and local business owners will model the fashions provided by The Encounter.
“They will be right on stage, hand in hand with the leaders of Kingsport,” Smawley said. The models will be accompanied by singing and saxophone-playing performers, among others.
The goal for the event this year is to collect funds for H.O.P.E.’s new office, which includes a youth room where members can spend their free time before and after the weekly meetings. The profits will also be used to advance their podcast, expanding the organization’s outreach.
“The money is used to further not only the education of these young people, but also their knowledge and awareness of other types of skills that they need,” Smawley said.
Robinette added, “Our goal is to give back to H.O.P.E. in some kind of way, because we believe in giving back.”
As they prepare for the whirlwind holiday event, the two look to a bright future for their respective organizations.
“When we celebrate anything that helps the potential of our young people evolve, we just need to stand up and clap our hands and say ‘Go get it,’” Smawley said. “The next generation coming on is preparing to be a major force in this country, and it’s a force for good.”
The show is set to take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Arts Center and Theatre. There will be a $20 admission fee for the event. For more information, call (423) 247-4806 or (423) 276-6541, or visit The Encounter’s Facebook page.