CHURCH HILL — The Career and Technical Education Criminal Justice Program at Volunteer High School teaches students real-life skills and prepares them to enter the public safety field.

The program offers four classes: Criminal Justice One, Two and Three and a Singleton class. The Singleton class lasts a full school year and teaches material similar to what a student would learn in a college-level Criminal Justice one or two classes.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you