CHURCH HILL — The Career and Technical Education Criminal Justice Program at Volunteer High School teaches students real-life skills and prepares them to enter the public safety field.
The program offers four classes: Criminal Justice One, Two and Three and a Singleton class. The Singleton class lasts a full school year and teaches material similar to what a student would learn in a college-level Criminal Justice one or two classes.
Students who take Criminal Justice Three or the Singleton class can also be eligible to receive college credit.
The criminal justice program offers several industry certifications, including OSHA-10 and Incident Command System 100, 200, 700 and 800.
The VHS criminal justice instructor, Richard McGinnis, has 25 years of experience working in law enforcement. McGinnis started working as an instructor at VHS three years ago. He said he wanted to be a teacher to pass along his knowledge.
“It was just a great fit because I love working with the kids and being around them,” McGinnis said. “I feel like I can pass along some knowledge I have obtained over the years.”
In the criminal justice program, students learn about the criminal justice system and write search warrants, arrest reports and offense reports.
McGinnis said in addition to state standards, students also learn public speaking, communication skills, teamwork and observance.
VHS CTE Principal Claire Bass said the criminal justice program helps students gain skills that will help them after high school.
“Through the criminal justice program, Mr. McGinnis not only fosters criminal justice-specific skill development,” Bass said, “but also leadership and advocate skills that will prove to benefit students throughout their lives.”
The class also offers work-based learning. Currently, the program has a student working at e-911, and last year, they placed a student in a lawyer’s office. They are also able to place students in a work-based learning job at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office once they turn 18.
Students who take this program would be prepared for a career in law enforcement, the military or a lawyer. McGinnis said his class helps students to become well-rounded, good citizens.
The criminal justice program also participates in Skills USA and East Tennessee Crime Scene Investigation competitions.
McGinnis said these competitions allow students to get real-life experiences and interact with the officers running the competition.
Hawkins County Schools CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams said there is labor market demand for people interested in criminal justice and public safety.
McGinnis said CTE programs like criminal justice open doors for students.
“I think it opens up so many more doors for a student when you offer a variety of career technical education programs,” McGinnis said.
VHS student Sydney Payne said she took the class to learn more about criminal justice and the justice system.
“I wanted to learn what I can to help me with my future career,” Payne said. “After high school, I would like to go to college and study something involving law/ criminal justice.”
Another VHS student, Taylor Thompson II, said they wanted to take the criminal justice class because they thought learning about forensics would help them with their future career in the medical field.
Many students said their favorite part of the class was the hands-on activities and their instructor.
“My favorite part of this class is the student and teacher conversations between all of us and Mr. McGinnis,” Payne said. “We do lots of hands-on activities, and Mr. McGinnis does a great job of teaching through activities involving everyone.”
VHS student Kendall Stapleton said CTE classes are important because they allow students to see if it is a field they want to go into.
“I think it is important because it allows the kids to get an insight on different jobs,” Stapleton said. “It also allows them to see if they would like to pursue the job in the real world.”
Payne said CTE classes offer more options for a student’s future.
“I believe CTE classes are extremely important,” Payne said. “They offer options for your future other than just the regular college route that a majority of schools push.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.