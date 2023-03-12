Church Hill Sign

Church Hill is currently in the process of upgrading the splash pad at Derrick Park so that it will recycle water. The city says this will save a lot of money on water usage.

CHURCH HILL — The city of Church Hill has several improvement projects planned for 2023, including upgrades to the splash pad at Derrick Park and the wastewater plant.

The city is currently in the process of upgrading the splash pad at Derrick Park so that it will recycle water. The city says this will save a lot of money on water usage and allow the community to enjoy the splash pad for a longer period.

