CHURCH HILL — The city of Church Hill has several improvement projects planned for 2023, including upgrades to the splash pad at Derrick Park and the wastewater plant.
The city is currently in the process of upgrading the splash pad at Derrick Park so that it will recycle water. The city says this will save a lot of money on water usage and allow the community to enjoy the splash pad for a longer period.
The city of Church Hill is also creating a plan to upgrade its wastewater plant with new or updated pump stations and equipment. This would make it easier to inspect lines when necessary and get quicker results and responses to needed actions.
The city recently purchased a newer used garbage truck and is bidding for a new brush truck.
By purchasing a new brush truck, it would allow the city to pick up larger amounts of brush at a time and help keep streets clear. The city plans to get a truck that can hold a larger load than their current brush trucks.
The city is also expected to receive two new police cruisers in April.
Another project that the city is developing plans for is the construction of a parking lot and restroom facilities at Holston Mills Park. They are also making sure that the plans include ADA-compliant facilities to assist the community as a whole.