ROGERSVILLE — Haw- kins County residents who are wondering why their property values increased drastically as a result of this year’s reassessments may have only to look as far as their neighbor to find the answer.
If you haven’t made any improvements to your property, yet your property value increased, there’s an excellent possibility that real estate in your neighborhood sold for more than it was previously valued sometime in 2020.
Last year’s overall Hawkins County property assessment was $1.117 billion, but as a result of this year’s reassessments that number is now $1.332 billion — an increase of $215 million.
Hawkins County had more than 1,000 property sales in 2020, and a major factor in this year’s assessments is how much your neighbor’s property sold for in 2020.
Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick doesn’t have exact statistics, but she estimates that 70% of deed transfers that went through her office last year were from out-of-state buyers.
Property Assessor David Pearson told the Times News that much of the county’s property value increases can be attributed to out-of-state property buyers who are willing to pay above market price to get what they want.
”This will be called the Great Migration”
Pearson noted that there have always been out-of-state land buyers in Hawkins County, but in the past year they have comprised the county’s biggest market.
“They’ve made up the bulk of the purchases,” Pearson said. “They’re migrating from the North and the West. It’s really not just in Hawkins County. It’s in all of East Tennessee. I’ve never seen anything like it really over the past year and a half.”
What they find is that East Tennessee has lower taxes and a lower cost of living than where they came from. Real estate is a lot cheaper here as well.
At least it used to be cheaper.
“Because they’re moving in, there’s been such a demand to buy property,” Pearson said “There’s a low inventory for sale, so that’s the basic principle of supply and demand, which has caused the price to go up.”
With the current scarcity of property for sale, Pearson advises that if you’re selling your home, you better have some place to move to because it’s going to sell quickly.
“I think eventually this will be called ‘the Great Migration’ because it is a period of history unlike any other,” he said. “We’ve always had people moving in and we want people moving in, but they have not been a great percentage of the overall sales. This time the percentage of those coming in is enough to where it has increased the demand and pushed up the price.”
”They’re tired of the city and the noise”
Kirkpatrick said the newcomers are moving from higher tax, higher cost of living areas in California, New York, Indiana and Florida. She said seven people from Indiana bought land in Hawkins County in one week.
“They’re saying this is the best place in the world to live,” Kirkpatrick said. “When I ask them, ‘How did you find Rogersville?’ the general answer is we came on vacation to the Smoky Mountains and then they got online and started searching. They like Hawkins County for our school system, access to the interstate, and they like the tax rate.”
Kirkpatrick added, “We’re seeing a lot of farmland sold. They want a few acres to be out by themselves. They’re tired of the city and the noise. I tell them we’re glad to have you. Just don’t try to change us. I met some really good people. The folks moving in here really want to be part of the community.”
Many retired veterans are moving due to the proximity to the VA Hospital in Johnson City, and because they feel Northeast Tennessee, and Hawkins County in particular, treats veterans better, she said.
However, this latest influx of people has a price, Kirkpatrick said, and that is the cost of real estate.
For example, she said a house on Cherokee Lake sat on the market for five years for $650,000.
“Had I made an offer, no more than $400,000 because it needed work,” Kirkpatrick said. “We kept telling the owner, you’re never going to sell it. You’ve got to bring the price down. He changed realtors, the price was still $650,000 and somebody walked in and offered him $750,000 cash.”
Kirkpatrick added, “Of course it’s hurting us. People who live here on a regular income, you can’t compete with them right now because they’ll go way above and beyond the price to get what they want.”
”It’s very economical to live here”
The Times News spoke with a few of the recent newcomers to find out what attracted them to Hawkins County. The common thread was beautiful scenery, low cost of living, and the high quality of people they’ve met there.
Gary and Marianne New are originally from Muncie, Indiana, but they retired to Florida 11 years ago. They moved to Rogersville last year to escape the heat and the high cost of living.
Gary is a disabled Vietnam veteran who served with former Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Danny Breeding.
The News visited Breeding in Rogersville and fell in love with the community. Breeding suggested they move to Rogersville, but it didn’t seem feasible at the time.
“We came back to Rogersville the next year, and we loved it even more,” Marianne told the Times News. “When we walked through downtown and ate at a restaurant, people we didn’t even know acted like they knew us for years. They were so friendly.”
Then the temperature hit 114 the last summer the News lived in Florida. After that, Breeding’s suggestion to move to Rogersville seemed more feasible.
“Our friends there said, yeah but it gets cold in Tennessee,” Marianne said. “We’re from Muncie, Indiana. The winters here (in Rogersville) are nothing. There’s no comparison. We wore our winter coat maybe five time this past winter. It was wonderful. When it’s cold you can always dress a little warmer. When it’s 114, there’s nothing you can do.”
Aside from the mild weather, the News were attracted to Rogersville’s beautiful mountain scenery and the people. When they caught COVID last year, strangers were coming to check on them and bring them meals.
Other pleasant surprises were the property tax reimbursement that disabled veterans receive, as well as the lower cost of public utilities.
“Our friends say, you’ve got to be mistaken about how much you pay for your gas bill or your electric bill,” Marianne said. “I said, no. It’s very economical to live here.”
Perfect place for an outdoorsman to live
Butch Cook, who moved to Johnson County seven years ago, is originally from upstate New York, although he has lived all over the Northeast.
Cook had a farm in Greene County that just sold and he now needs to reinvest those proceeds in real estate. He had a location picked out in Hawkins County, but someone outbid him before he was able to close the deal.
Now he’s looking for a 30- to 50-acre farm in Hawkins County.
Cook chose Hawkins County due to the rural setting, mountains, streams and lakes. He fishes three or four times a week.
He also likes the low taxes, and he wouldn’t mind if taxes were increased a little if it went toward repairing infrastructure.
“Taxes up north are insane,” Cook said.
”A perfect mixture of pasture land, hills and mountains”
James Rokicki and his wife, Anjanette Roldan, are originally from Massachusetts, and moved to Hawkins County this past January.
Rokicki told the Times News they had been looking for a place in Western North Carolina for several years. On one trip they were looking near the Tennessee border and decided to drive through.
“We instantly fell in love with the rolling fields and pastures,” Rokicki said. “We then began looking in Tennessee instead of North Carolina and found that the properties we liked were in the Rogersville area.”
Rokicki added, “The people are really friendly, and Hawkins County has a perfect mixture of pasture land, hills and mountains.”