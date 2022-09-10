MORRISTOWN — After the plane landed on the runway, I walked closer and started to think about the history behind this piece of machinery and became more excited to step on board and experience riding in a World War II aircraft.
I have never been super interested in planes, but I enjoy doing interesting things, so when I got the opportunity to experience this aircraft, I jumped.
I arrived at the Morristown airport on Thursday as part of a media flight to experience the B-25 Mitchell. After getting checked in, I headed outside and watched the plane land. This was the first time I had ever seen a military plane up close.
The B-25 Mitchell was critical to the United States’ success in World War II. The medium-range bomber, which is the only military plane named after an individual, was used throughout the war and flew in Italy, South Africa and the Pacific.
One person I got to meet from the first flight was Gerald Lay, 98, who was an Army Air Force copilot in World War II and flew a B-17 bomber. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to speak to him long, but I enjoyed hearing Lay talk about why he loved flying.
Lay said he knew by the age of 16 that he wanted to fly airplanes.
My seven fellow passengers and I were then called over to be briefed on the safety instructions. Then we boarded the aircraft.
As I buckled my seatbelt, I began to look around the plane. Near where I was sitting, there were several memorabilia items, including a World War II hat and dog tags.
As we started to take off, I began to think about the purpose of this plane and about the crew members who never knew if they would make it back to base.
During my experience, I learned about the history of the B-25 Mitchell. It was designed by North American Aviation Inc. and was flown for the first time in 1940. The plane was used for missions involving bombing, anti-submarine patrols and air-to-ground attacks.
Its namesake was Billy Mitchell, referred to by some as the Father of the Air Force, who was instrumental in the addition of planes to America’s warfighting strategy.
Once we got up in the air, we were allowed to walk around and explore the different areas of the plane. I went to the tail first, and after crawling through the tunnel, I took my seat and looked up at the sky, which was filled with clouds.
The view was amazing. This was my favorite part of the plane because all you could see was the sky. I imagined what it would be like for an airman to sit in this position and realized it probably wasn’t as peaceful.
Then I headed toward the nose of the plane. I crawled over three connected seats and finally reached my destination. I didn’t get very close to the pilots, but I enjoyed looking around at all the authentic equipment.
As I thought about my peaceful experience, I knew that WWII airmen riding a plane like this did not have the same experience that I did.
The most significant activity that the B-25 Mitchell was involved in during World War II was the Doolittle Raid. This mission took place approximately five months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the mission, the goal of which was to bomb Tokyo without being discovered.
One thing that made the mission extremely difficult was that the bombers would have to launch from an aircraft carrier, which the B-25s were not designed to do.
The biggest concern was the length of the runway. One of the pilots on my flight, Mike Hastings, said the mission at the time was believed to be a one-way trip.
Although the air strike on Tokyo did not cause significant damage, it served as a morale booster for Americans.
As our aircraft started its descent, I held on to the metal bar near me like I had for at least 40% of the flight. I haven’t had much experience flying, so riding in the B-25 was a little nerve-racking and exhilarating at the same time.
I asked Hastings why they did flights like this and why it was important to preserve historic planes like the B-25 Mitchell.
He told me it was to show people what our servicemen experienced and the risks they took to operate these planes without knowing if they would make it home.
That statement really impacted me. I have several family members who have joined the military, so seeing this piece of American history and experiencing it in a way that most people never will is a fact that stood out to me.
I will remember this experience for a long time as well as the historical impact of this plane.