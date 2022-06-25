There’s a captivating motif that’s common in many superhero story plot lines. We see it time and again, from Disney’s “The Incredibles,” to Marvel’s X-Men, to DC’s Batman: For vague reasons unclear to the hero, the crowds resent and reject the superhero. The big-city leaders then force the superhero into exile. Inevitably, anarchy and mayhem break loose. The reluctant hero bizarrely returns and saves the very people who chased him away.
Why rescue your persecutors? Because that’s what heroes do — they bring order to chaos.
You might be unaware, but many seminaries across our nation are either shuttering their windows and bolting their doors, or scaling way back on their operations. Or if they’re lucky they are being absorbed by sister institutions. Why? Simple. Their enrollment is down, way down, and most of their money has dried up. Do you wonder why?
Less and less folks are pursuing the call to the ministry — at least in the traditional sense. It may be that after a generation of devaluing the role of ministers, their position and their contribution to our society, they all finally felt useless. Or, it could be, too many years of church conflict resulted in mass burnout. Or it simply could be that parents for too long now have encouraged their children to pursue more profitable/stable professions other than the pastorate.
The reality is, we have a major shortage of pastors, preachers and ministers on our hands. An unknown fact to most church members, many pastors will leave the pastorate still carrying student loan debt because they spent more time earning their degrees than they will actually spend time serving churches.
With more discouraged people leaving pastoral ministry and less people entering seminary, and even less people filling our pulpits, soon our churches will be as short-staffed as a Walmart checkout line. What then?
Inflation is up and a major recession is likely — times like these are hard on everyone. Predicted crime waves and a bleak economy spell trouble for our communities. In times like this marriages suffer, families suffer, and our emotional and spiritual health will suffer too. Who will people turn to for comfort and guidance and to seek God’s will? Your radio and TV evangelist won’t answer your text messages in the middle of the night, I can promise you that.
I know pastors aren’t superheroes, but we do help bring order to chaos. When was the last time you prayed for your pastor, sent them an encouraging note, or simply offered to be there for them? Like the old proverb goes, “You never miss the water till the well...” well, you get the idea.