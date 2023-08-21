KINGSPORT— The state of Tennessee is now ranked as the sixth least-expensive gas market in the nation, with both Kingsport and Johnson City listed as one of the state’s least expensive metro markets.

Gas prices in the state rose approximately four cents higher on average over the last week. The gas price average for the state is $3.47, which is 30 cents higher than one month ago and three cents higher than a year ago.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you