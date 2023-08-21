KINGSPORT— The state of Tennessee is now ranked as the sixth least-expensive gas market in the nation, with both Kingsport and Johnson City listed as one of the state’s least expensive metro markets.
Gas prices in the state rose approximately four cents higher on average over the last week. The gas price average for the state is $3.47, which is 30 cents higher than one month ago and three cents higher than a year ago.
Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for AAA, said storms in the Gulf Coast could impact gas prices in the coming weeks.
"Gas price increases early last week gave way to lower gas prices over the weekend.,” Cooper said. “For this week, drivers should continue to expect volatility in pump prices, especially as we head into peak hurricane season. Pump prices typically increase if a tropical storm threatens refineries in the Gulf Coast - particularly along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary suppliers of gasoline for Tennessee. The extent of price increases varies depending on the severity of the storm and the extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."
Tennessee’s gas prices are below the national average of $3.86, 28 cents more than a month ago and four cents less than a year ago. According to AAA, 68% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50.
Even though the oil price decreased by several dollars per barrel last week, storm potential and forecasts of an expanding heat dome over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas could push prices higher since refineries might have to slow production to address sizzling temperatures.
The most expensive metro markets in Tennessee include Nashville at $3.57, Cleveland at $3.57 and Clarksville at $3.52. The least expensive metro markets in the state include Knoxville at $3.36, Johnson City at $3.36 and Kingsport at $3.37.
Prices at local Kingsport gas stations range from $3.19 to $3.24, according to gasbuddy.com.
