ATHOME-INTERIORS-STARTING-FRESH-4-MCT

For many, organization is the key to a successful home. Closet organization is a great project.

 Handout/TNS

At one point you may decide to take the plunge, clear the slate and start fresh, or perhaps you just want to refresh certain areas of your home.

Regardless of your desire, certain rooms and key target areas may serve as a great place to start. The springboard to success may lie in planning, deciding what stays and what goes, and creating a targeted and focused list of must-haves. Here are some tips to help set you on the proper course.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you