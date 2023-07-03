CHURCH HILL— After having to get a sack lunch in second grade because her account was empty, Myka Coward decided that no one should have to go through that at school.
One day when Coward was in second grade, she went to get her lunch and was told she didn’t have enough money in her lunch account. Coward’s hot lunch was taken from her and replaced with a cold sack lunch.
“I felt embarrassed walking over to my friends with a brown paper bag,” Coward said. "It put a damper on my whole day.”
After her experience, Coward knew no one should have to experience that, so she decided to take action. She opened a lemonade stand to raise money for students without enough funds to get hot lunches.
During her first year, Coward raised $47, which bought 23 hot trays for Hawkins County students in need.
Since then, Coward’s profits have increased exponentially. At her last lemonade sale, she raised $3,200, which bought approximately 1,568 lunches.
Since the inception of Coward’s lemonade stand, Hawkins County Schools has changed their policy, so now all students get hot lunches. Still, those without enough funds will accumulate debt. All the funds from Coward’s lemonade stand go to pay these funds.
Due to COVID-19, Coward hasn’t sold lemonade for many years, but now that school lunches are no longer free, 17-year-old Coward is going to pick up where she left off.
Coward said she can show the importance of supporting students in our community by selling lemonade.
“I think it’s important to support kids because some are struggling,” Coward said.
Myka’s Lemonade for Lunches will be open for business on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the First Community Bank in Church Hill.