featured Teen Takeover: When pigs fly... By Gracie Lane Nov 14, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The Kingsport Carousel opened in July 2015. There is a flying pig above the ticket booth. Gracie Lane The amazing features of the Kingsport Carousel include 32 hand-carved animals, two chariots and 24 rafter-based creatures. Each horse was produced by an amazing group of Kingsport craftsmen. Gracie Lane The carousel is located at 350 Clinchfield St. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Gracie Lane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Everybody loves the Kingsport Carousel.The carousel is a huge part of Kingsport. Gale Joh originally had the idea to make a carousel for Kingsport. At the time, Joh’s wife predicted “Kingsport would have a carousel when pigs fly.”After much hard work by countless volunteers, the carousel opened in July 2015. There is a flying pig above the ticket booth.The amazing features of the Kingsport Carousel include 32 hand-carved animals, two chariots and 24 rafter-based creatures. Each horse was produced by an amazing group of Kingsport craftsmen.Rides are just $1. Children under 42 inches have to be accompanied by a paying adult.The carousel is located at 350 Clinchfield St. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The carousel is closed on Monday and Tuesday.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carousel Kingsport Game Zoology Rafter Chariot Creature Pig Gale Joh Transports Meteorology Joh Recommended for you ON AIR