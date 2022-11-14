On Nov. 15, former first lady Michelle Obama is set to release her new book “The Light We Carry.” A recent survey taken said that 50% of teens enjoy reading a book, while the other 50% enjoy doing anything else. So what do today’s teens — specifically those at D-B EXCEL — enjoy? I took a survey of about 20 students and here is what they said.
What type of music do you like to listen to?
The majority of respondents say teens like country music, and some reported rap as the top genre. There are also some teens who like indie, EDM, jazz and pop.
What do teens do when they get bored?
Teens get bored easily, and they need a way to entertain themselves, which could be either playing a game or scrolling through social media. Teens tend to like hands-on activities and games. Some teens like playing video games or computer games, and some like PC-powered games. And some teens like playing both board games and phone games, and scrolling through social media.
What hobbies do they enjoy?
Hobbies are a big part of a teen’s life. Some teens find sports get out their anger and help them with what they are working on in their lives.
Thoughts on social media...
Even though they are prolific users, some teens think social media is bad for you because, though it might be time- consuming, it also has a toxic effect. Some teens think social media is fun for people to express themselves and just have a good time. With that being said, teens think there are many bad things about social media. Social media can dramatically bring down someone’s self-esteem with just one post or comment.
It can also set higher expectations for things like what your body should look like.
One survey respondent said that TikTok is bad for you because “all your data is being sold off to China. It’s outlined in the app. China isn’t hiding it! Countries around the world are taking the right steps. India banned TikTok due to the data insecurity issues.” Another teen said social media is good to an extent, but that, much like tacos, too much is a bad thing.
What do you do when you get stressed?
Teens often get stressed with school or their job. Teens have to find a way to handle their stress. Some teens tend to work out their stress and some tend to listen to music. Some teens tend to not care about their stress, and some try to avoid the problem.
What type of books do they like to read?
Some teens like to read books. The teens that read tend to like mystery, romance, dystopian, historical fiction, and old science fiction. Some teens read when they have to but don’t read for “fun.”
What motivates teenagers?
Teens have to find something that motivates them, so teens depend on their family and their friends. They can talk to their friends or family to handle something they are struggling with and get that problem solved. Some teens depend on themselves, and some of their happiness motivates them to do good.
What are some of the things that teens struggle with?
Teens have many struggles like social drama and the way they look and standards that they think they have to meet to appease others’ opinions.
Some teens struggle with being constantly stressed over things they can’t control, while others struggle with their mental health and overthinking about things that are happening in their lives. Other teens struggle with adults because they always criticize their age and their generation. On the other hand, teens struggle with just life in general.
How do teens overcome those obstacles?
Teens have to find a way to overcome their struggles. Some teens talk to someone about it, and it makes them realize that there are so many things that they can’t control and they just have to let it be and let it go. Another teen said they try to ignore it and focus on something else.
Another teen said they talked to a close friend about it. One teen said they weightlift to overcome their struggles. On the other hand, someone said they don’t overcome any of their struggles, and one teen said they overcome their struggles by just keeping on living. Another teen said they sleep to overcome their struggles.
This survey ended up telling me that the feelings I feel, other teens often feel the same way. This just opened my eyes to understanding other teens’ lives.