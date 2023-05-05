dbexcelcrop

How, when and why did the war in Ukraine start?

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to CNN, “In the early hours of February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. Kyiv’s Western allies had been warning of looming Russian aggression for months.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you