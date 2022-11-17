For two and a half great years, I have been part of the underwater robotics team at D-B EXCEL. I have been through thick and thin with this team, all of it more than worth it for what I’ve gained from my experience.

I’ve had the opportunity to hone not only my engineering skills, but social skills, collaboration, project management, networking, marketing — almost anything that goes into building an actual company alongside our robot. All of these skills are only complemented by what D-B EXCEL as a school has offered me.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video