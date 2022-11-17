The R-Mateys were honored at an Aug. 9 meeting of the Kingsport Board of Education. Last summer, the R-Mateys had the opportunity to travel to California for the international competition, where they placed 11th in the world.
For two and a half great years, I have been part of the underwater robotics team at D-B EXCEL. I have been through thick and thin with this team, all of it more than worth it for what I’ve gained from my experience.
I’ve had the opportunity to hone not only my engineering skills, but social skills, collaboration, project management, networking, marketing — almost anything that goes into building an actual company alongside our robot. All of these skills are only complemented by what D-B EXCEL as a school has offered me.
So what do my teammates and outsiders have to say about what we do?
“I feel confident that this year we will be competing at a very high level,” said coach and algebra teacher Erica Gardner. “We have some very motivated individuals this year who are committed to see this team succeed.
“I have been very humbled to be part of this program. I get to see the value of STEM-focused activities that are grounded in real experiences. The growth that I have seen in students that participate in the R-Mateys is unmatched. These young people are incredibly special, and I’m fortunate to be on this journey with them.”
“Being on the R-Mateys has taught me a lot about working with a team to accomplish a common goal,” said tether expert Matthew Smith. “I feel like this year we will do better than we have ever done before because everyone on the team really cares about the project, and we are motivated to do better.”
Smith is in charge of the ROV’s tether and several other build aspects.
The team’s goal isn’t only to compete, but to teach CTE skills to its team members and others. Chloe Parks, who is not on the team but a student in D-B EXCEL, is glad the team is doing so well.
“It’s such a good club to be in, and I’m so proud that I’m in this school and close to them. Every student should try it if they like technical science,” said Parks.
The MATE organization — the creator of the competition — aims to educate students about our oceans and what technology is being used to study and maintain them. The tasks in the competition are mockups of what an actual underwater ROV would be doing, mostly focusing on ocean health and scientific applications.
This time of year, the team focuses on raising funds. In the coming weeks, the team will be reaching out to local businesses and organizations to seek donations and sponsorships. In addition, the team could be hosting a few fundraisers, such as a mini golf night.