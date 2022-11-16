The midterm elections took place on Nov. 8, and while it is difficult for people to agree on candidates and parties, the decision about why it’s important to vote has been coming up in discussions around the country, as well as right here in Kingsport.
Getting the community’s comments on why they vote is important to show others why they should cast their votes in the future.
“Voting is the bedrock of our democracy,” said longtime voter Jamie Love. “Voting allows us as United States citizens to influence our politicians’ decisions because they are most influenced by money and votes. Voting is our civic responsibility.”
Your voice on Nov. 8 in person or through the mail in a democracy was your vote.
Getting citizens out to vote can always be a problem.
Many believe their vote doesn’t matter or wonder if it is truly even getting counted.
It is so important to inform younger teens and adults to know their vote does matter.
“As future voters, we must focus on what they are doing with the tax money we pay and how they use them more than what they have to say. In my opinion, actions speak louder than words,” said Javion Neel, a high school student.
To make a change you have to start by voting leaders in places of high positions.
Finding out why people vote and their thought processes behind going to the polls in Sullivan County this midterm season is presented with a goal to increase voter turnout.
Some new voters cast their very first ballot this election.
“As a first-time voter, it was really important for me to vote,” said Grant Parks. “So much confusion and noise are pushed onto every single one of us, but one thing holds. Truth, freedom and God are always the number one priority when I go into that voter booth.”
“Complaining about how our country or state is, is easy but useless,” Parks added. “Voting is the easiest way to make a change.”
Be sure to check your Sullivan County Election Commission homepage regularly for updates on elections in which you can vote, as various local elections take place in between national election cycles.