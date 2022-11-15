On Sunday, Oct. 23, PEAK-Kingsport held a Trunk or Treat in the Kingsport Chamber parking lot.

Businesses and groups around the area joined, and so did the Mayor’s Youth Council (Y.E.L.L). The council is a leadership group of high school students in the area that works with Vanessa Bennett, who is the executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber, along with other executives in the Y.E.L.L group including Alisha Shivley, Trey Darnell and Lora Barnett.

