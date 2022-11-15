On Sunday, Oct. 23, PEAK-Kingsport held a Trunk or Treat in the Kingsport Chamber parking lot.
Businesses and groups around the area joined, and so did the Mayor’s Youth Council (Y.E.L.L). The council is a leadership group of high school students in the area that works with Vanessa Bennett, who is the executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber, along with other executives in the Y.E.L.L group including Alisha Shivley, Trey Darnell and Lora Barnett.
The Y.E.L.L group had three themes: The Wizard of Oz, A Gumball Machine and The Ghosts! Many other groups set up with their trunks as well such as the Kingsport Axmen, MARSH bus, HMG and Freddy’s, along with several other businesses and people in the area.
About 300 people attended the event. The kids were dressed in spooky but cute attire and were ready to get some candy. The groups went all out with decorations and even had on costumes. It was a fun night for all ages, and who doesn’t love free candy?
The event was the first Trunk or Treat.
“We were thrilled with the event with it being the first one held,” Bennett said.
They plan to try again next year, Bennett said.
“In 2023, we want to spread the map out in the parking lot to allow better traffic flow and be easier to manage a large crowd,” Bennett said.