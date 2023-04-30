Small Miracles Therapeutic is a nonprofit Christian horse ranch for people with disabilities, created to help enhance physical, social-emotional, cognitive and behavior growth.
Small Miracles was started in 1995 by Mary Smith, RN. Her family supporting her, she started her own equine program for people with special needs. After six months, the response from the community was overwhelming, and a year later, Small Miracles opened officially to the public in Church Hill.
Small Miracles is open for anyone who needs help, whether it be a child with a disability or a veteran struggling to get readjusted or suffering from something different.
“I feel happy here. The horses make me smile. Thanks for helping me when I needed it most.” This is a quote from one of their students back in 2014. (Editor’s note: Testimonials remain anonymous to protect clients, who are often minors with disabilities.)
Small Miracles owns 13 horses and three mini-ponies. Some of them have come from less-than-ideal living conditions, but the moment they arrive they are treated with love, compassion and care. They are given a couple acres of land to run around, play and interact with each other without any restrictions.
Several parents, children and veterans agree that the volunteers and workers do their best to help however they can, but the most important part is the horses. An anonymous survey was conducted for veterans of the program on what they liked the most about their experience.
There were several responses to the survey, but a few of kindest responses were as follows: “I look forward to coming each week — it’s a nice break and relaxes me after a stressful week of class.” Another read, “Being in the arena atmosphere caused me to forget everything else and just be aware of horses.” A third testimonial: “Being able to share time with the horses and my peers — I feel a sense of camaraderie!” and finally, “If the horses could get past their fears, then maybe I can too. The horses gave me a sense of hope because of what some of them had endured and I have survived, I’m a survivor.”
Several veterans commented on the survey with more positive things about the work done.
Many people have trouble expressing themselves to other people. Yet for students with disabilities in Sullivan County, they can know that horses are there to listen to what they have to say and help in any way they can — in their own special way of course.