In the 2017-2018 school year, DB-EXCEL established the first MATE team in Tennessee: the R-Mateys. Currently, the team is in its fifth year of competition, getting ready for the regional competition on May 13, which determines if it will be eligible to go to internationals in Long-mont, Colorado.

The MATE organization, which created the competition, aims to teach students about the oceans and the technology that is being used to study and maintain them. The tasks the R-Mateys’ remote-operated vehicle (ROV) have to go through in the competition are mock situations of what a certified, professional underwater ROV would be doing — mostly focusing on the ocean health and scientific applications parts of the tasks.

