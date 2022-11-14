111322bobcat

This is an exciting time for Bays Mountain because it is the first time the park is receiving new bobcat kittens.

 Abigail Brammer

Staff at Bays Mountain Park proudly announced two new members to the park family recently: a pair of bobcats that arrived on Oct. 24.

Among the main attractions at the park are the various animals, including the wolves, raptors, deer and now bobcats, Carter and Cash, who should be available for park visitors to see by the holiday season.

