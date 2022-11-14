Staff at Bays Mountain Park proudly announced two new members to the park family recently: a pair of bobcats that arrived on Oct. 24.
Among the main attractions at the park are the various animals, including the wolves, raptors, deer and now bobcats, Carter and Cash, who should be available for park visitors to see by the holiday season.
According to park staff, in order for Bays Mountain to get the animals, the park puts out feelers everywhere. Some other places the park talks to are zoos, other parks and rehabilitation centers. Carter and Cash came from a facility in Montana named Triple D Wildlife. Triple D Wildlife is an accredited zoo and has a bobcat breeding program where the facility breeds animals for other zoos.
“We wanted to get kittens because in the past rehabilitated animals have been shy and not really liked people and (we were) hoping by getting the kittens that they would warm up to people a lot more,” said Ranger Tyler Wicks.
This is an exciting time for Bays Mountain because it is the first time the park is receiving new bobcat kittens. The brothers are currently in a quarantine enclosure, which means they are not on display for the public. Keeping the brothers in quarantine will help them become acclimated to being at Bays Mountain. This is also a way to help the bobcats socialize more with the rangers so they will be friendly to the public.
Wicks gave a timeframe when the bobcats will make an appearance to the public.
“They will probably be put out toward the end of November after they have been neutered,” he said.
The program the park is doing for bobcats is similar to the wolves program.
“(We) receive the wolves from a breeding program then socialize the wolves when they are really young, and all of our wolves are really friendly — hoping to have the same outcome with the kittens,” Wicks said.
The park is also having volunteers come in and sit with the bobcats, like it did with the new wolves. Bays Mountain finds volunteers by reaching out to several civic organizations and community groups.
The animals at the park received their names from a committee, which contributes a list of names and votes on the names for the animals.
Caring for animals does lead to expenses and permits.
Some of the expenses the park manages are paying the facility the animals come from and reimbursing the facility for the time they cared for the animals. The money for these expenses was raised by a community fundraiser.
Other funds come from the park’s general fund budget and of course donations the park receives.
The permits are a license from the state of Tennessee to exhibit wildlife and a permit from the federal government.
When receiving new animals, there is planning that goes into each animal. The time of planning for an animal really depends on the animal. For the bobcats, getting new ones has been in motion since Bays Mountain Park bobcat Kirby died, about six months ago.
Wicks said the community always asks about the park getting new otters.
“We have not taken in a new otter since the last otter died a couple of years ago because we do not feel ready to have an otter back,” Wicks explained.
Wicks added that “the park would like to make more improvements to the enclosure to make sure it has a safe home.”