Local entrepreneur Selina Straley is putting the final touches on a new antique store, which is set to open by the first of June in historic downtown Kingsport.

If you have been in the downtown area, you might have noticed the new store called Hudson’s General Store and Antiques. This store has been in the making ever since Straley purchased the building from the previous owner, the 87- year-old Mrs. Grills, in August 2021.

