DB-EXCEL is an officially STEM-designated high school. DB-EXCEL focuses on different ways students learn, whether that is virtual or blended learning.
This way, students can work at their own pace, and the school can focus on the relationship students have with their teachers.
Here at DB-EXCEL, they want students to feel stress-free and ask questions when they are stuck.
With the different learning styles, teachers are able to focus more on the students’ needs when they are confused and need that one-on-one instruction.
Why would I want to go here?
After doing a survey for the students at DB-EXCEL on why they decided on attending school here rather than the main campus (Dobyns-Bennett), many responses were similar: students enjoy the smaller learning environment, better relationships with teachers, decreased anxiety, and flexible schedule.
Many students can feel overwhelmed when first entering high school with the amount of people.
DB-EXCEL can help calm some of those nerves with this smaller environment for learning.
Is this connected to Dobyns-Bennett?
DB-EXCEL is still a part of the main campus.
This space is located in downtown Kingsport in the Chamber building on Clinchfield Street, but students can still take main campus classes at D-B if they wish, and be a part of their clubs and still go to school here as well.
There is a bus that comes to DB-EXCEL and takes students to D-B for their classes.
What clubs are available at DB-EXCEL?
The clubs DB-EXCEL offers are BioBuilder, Key Club, Board Game Club, Melee Club (retro video games), TV Club (writing a sitcom together), Underwater Robotics Team, Art Club and more.
You can find more information at DB-EXCEL’s website page: @dbexcel.k12k.com