It started in the spring of 1972. And this year, for the first time since the pandemic, the German-American Partnership Program happened once again.
Dobyns-Bennett High School is one of the few high schools in America to have a partnership with Germany to host an exchange program. This was D-B’s 10th group of students to move through the experience.
Through the months of May through October, Dobyns-Bennett and Berlin’s Albrecht Duerer Gymnasium exchange about a dozen students for three and a half weeks so the students can experience another culture.
The Americans go to school to learn and live the life of a German. The Germans have the same experience here.
GAPP is not a tourist trip. In order to participate, students must have taken the D-B German course taught by Jana Engle. The cost is $2,000, and students need the proper vaccinations for Germany.
The Americans make videos that are sent to host families in Berlin for choosing. Ideally these videos are in German, but some English is okay — especially since some of the “Gappers” just came from only one year in German. After the application process, a series of meetings takes place to get everything arranged between the Germans and Americans.
Junior Oliver Winkler and sophomore Camden Duncan were among the participants.
Winkler said that on the plane he felt “excited, but a little nervous for all of the cultural differences I wouldn’t be prepared for” about going to Germany.
Duncan thought that it was all about “people staying out till 1 a.m.,” and Winkler thought that there would be “no small talk between strangers out in public or the supermarket.”
In their German high school, Duncan said, “It was not intimidating at all. Everyone was very nice to us.” Winkler thought it was “slightly more shocking than intimidating seeing the difference in the learning style and equipment.” Overall, Duncan and Winkler thought it was a great trip. In October, the German students arrived in America.
During their stay in Kingsport, the German students gave presentations on a variety of topics such as holidays in Germany, friendships and dating life, and the German school system. The Berliners would go around the school as if they were real students, though they were often not put into difficult classes such as AP.
Students from other classes were very interested in the German students, and some Germans took a keen interest in the Americans as well.
Overall, participants said the entire process is amazing and highly recommended the program.