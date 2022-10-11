TONI,
I read in your column about the upcoming Medicare annual enrollment period. I’m really confused. I am receiving so much mail that I am stressed about making the wrong decision and messing up my Medicare.
TONI,
I read in your column about the upcoming Medicare annual enrollment period. I’m really confused. I am receiving so much mail that I am stressed about making the wrong decision and messing up my Medicare.
Is there a law that I have to change my Medicare? You helped my husband and me with our Medicare decision when he retired from his job of 30-plus years, and now it seems we have to do it all over again. Could you explain what we need to do? — Alice from Philadelphia
ALICE,
Stress is running rampant this Medicare annual enrollment season because of the economic times the country is experiencing.
Many Americans are concerned that they could lose their jobs or not have enough money for retirement because of a personal health care crisis.
Good news, Alice: There is not a law that says you must make a change to your Medicare. You do not have to change your Medicare Supplement. I would advise you to check your Part D plan for any significant changes. If you see a change, you can enroll in a new Medicare Part D plan to begin Jan. 1.
Below are a few tips to simplify dealing with the Medicare annual enrollment or, if you are new to Medicare, to make the correct choice and personalize your Medicare just for you:
— Medicare Tip 1: Learn your Medicare ABCs and Ds. Part A is hospital coverage. Part B is medical/outpatient coverage such as doctor visits and surgery. Part C is Medicare Advantage Plans combining both Part A and B benefits and may include additional benefits such as vision and hearing and/or Medicare Part D coverage. Part D is for prescription drugs, with the famous “doughnut hole” coverage gap, and may be included in a Part C plan or be a stand-alone plan.
— Medicare Tip 2: Know what Original Medicare covers — and what it doesn’t. Know what your Part A deductible is, and that Part B Medicare pays 80% of approved charges while you pay 20%. And you have a once-a-year deductible with a monthly premium that depends upon your income.
— Medicare Tip 3: Keep in mind not all Medicare plans are created equal. Medicare Supplements work directly with Original Medicare, and Medicare Part C Medicare Advantage plans work differently with low or no premiums and with different out-of-pocket costs from a Medicare Supplement. Do your research, especially if you have health issues and may need expensive, brand-name prescriptions.
— Medicare Tip 4: Research Medicare Part D plans at every Medicare annual enrollment.
Plans can change the covered benefits and the drug formulary for the next year.
— Medicare Tip 5: Don’t choose solely on price. Make sure there are not any hidden co-pays or other fees that will end up costing you money.
Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For answers to Medicare questions send email to info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.