I rewatched 1982’s “An Officer and a Gentleman” recently. Still holds up! There’s more depth to the story than I remember, Richard Gere and Debra Winger at their best. Reading up on the film afterward, I was startled to see that it was the third-highest-grossing film of 1982. I remember it being a hit. But Top 3? It shares that distinction with the other two big box office draws that year: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Tootsie.”

All are original stories. Not a blockbuster-style flick among them, unless you count “E.T.,” which doesn’t feature alien powers or massive action sequences, but centers on a young boy’s bond with a stubby little thing from outer space who just wanted to phone home.

Nina Metz is a Chicago Tribune critic who covers TV and film.

