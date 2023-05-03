KINGSPORT — Bellafina Chocolates, a chocolate company based in Kingsport, is dedicated to helping children in need both locally and internationally.

Bellafina Chocolates was founded in 2010 by a former Eastman employee who felt called by God to do something different with her life.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you