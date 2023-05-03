KINGSPORT — Bellafina Chocolates, a chocolate company based in Kingsport, is dedicated to helping children in need both locally and internationally.
Bellafina Chocolates was founded in 2010 by a former Eastman employee who felt called by God to do something different with her life.
“Our founder, Brenda Barnicki, was a VP of technology at Eastman until probably about 13 years ago, when she got an opportunity to make a choice in her life,” said executive director of Bellafina Chocolates, Jes Williams. “She was feeling called to do something that would be honoring of her faith, honoring of God and loving of people. She just wanted to serve and love people.”
At this time, Barnicki was already making chocolate truffles in her home and gifting them to people, so she decided to use this as a way to give back. Thus, the mission behind Bellafina Chocolates was born to help children threatened by neglect, abuse or disease.
Bellafina Chocolates donates 100% of its profits to local and international children’s charities, including CASA, Wears Valley Ranch, Kuda Vana in Zimbabwe and Samaritan’s Purse.
In addition to helping children, Bellafina Chocolates also offers employment and job training to women recovering from domestic violence, incarceration and addiction.
Bellafina Chocolates has a storefront in downtown Kingsport, selling a small selection of retail items as well as chocolates.
While Bellafina Chocolates is most known for its truffles, it also sells chocolate bars and chocolate-covered treats. Williams said the chocolates are unique because, unlike store-bought products, they are made with no preservatives.
Bellafina Chocolates can also customize packaging and put custom transfers on some truffles. While all products are made in Kingsport, they can be shipped across the United States.
We asked Williams the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Bellafina Chocolates was founded in 2010. Our founder, Brenda Barnicki, ran the business out of her home for the first six years and then moved to our current location in downtown Kingsport in 2016.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: We are most known for our chocolate truffles. Customers can select from a variety of flavors and gift box sizes. We also have the ability to customize both the truffle boxes as well as the actual truffles, perfect for special events and corporate gifts.
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: Most of my foundational training was from our founder, Brenda. My “continued education” includes lots of video tutorials and making time to “play” alongside some of our core kitchen volunteers.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: Along with our amazing chocolate, our customers are drawn to our mission. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose purpose is helping children threatened by disease, abuse or neglect and empowering women in recovery with meaningful employment.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: We are not in the habit of sharing recipes. I will say our secret ingredient is “Love.” ;)
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: While we have an outdoor garden space, we do not have an official dine-in option. Customers can visit our retail shop 10-3 Monday-Friday or order online. We are available for local pickup or shipping across the U.S.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: A disadvantage would be that, as a smaller town, we may not get as much foot traffic for our high-end chocolates as we might in a larger city. That said, as a nonprofit, it is invaluable to be based in a community that cares. Our volunteers and customers are such a support of this work. We literally couldn’t do it without them.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: In addition to our signature flavors, we do have seasonal flavors like white chocolate raspberry and tangerine dream.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: I’ve found "Chocolates and Confections: Formula, Theory, and Technique for the Artisan Confectioner" tremendously helpful.